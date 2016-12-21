Mother 'murdered by man she met online' after she arranged to sell them her jewelry so she could afford Christmas presents for her children A mother was robbed and killed after she arranged to sell her old jewelry to a buyer she met online to raise money to buy Christmas presents. April Vancleave, 33, from Arlington, Texas found a buyer for her unwanted goods on an app called 5miles and family say she planned to put the money towards a gift for her six-year-old daughter Lily.

