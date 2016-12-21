Mother 'murdered by man she met online' after she arranged to sell...
Mother 'murdered by man she met online' after she arranged to sell them her jewelry so she could afford Christmas presents for her children A mother was robbed and killed after she arranged to sell her old jewelry to a buyer she met online to raise money to buy Christmas presents. April Vancleave, 33, from Arlington, Texas found a buyer for her unwanted goods on an app called 5miles and family say she planned to put the money towards a gift for her six-year-old daughter Lily.
