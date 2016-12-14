More
Listen for your chance to win tickets to see Justin Bieber in his only Texas tour date, as part of his new stadium tour, when he performs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 29, 2017! American ExpressA Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, December 16 at 10 p.m. local time. General public tickets for both shows will go on-sale beginning Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time at .
