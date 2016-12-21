Mayor wins bell ringing trophy
Mansfield Mayor David Cook poses with the Pickle Queens outside Chick Fil A during the Salvation Army's Mayoral Bell Ringing Challenge on Saturday. Brianna Navarro, Trisha Pizano and Jeremiah Navarro ring bells for the Salvation Army in front of Mansfield's Walmart during the Mayoral Bell Ringing Challenge on Saturday.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Dec 19
|Kakerzlovezyou
|63
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|Doris
|45
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Blue and orange
|Dec 17
|Spoiled
|1
|illegal immigration and so called day laborers (Mar '07)
|Dec 13
|Mexican MO
|115
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Dejadame
|1,155
