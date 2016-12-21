Looking back at a great, news-filled ...

Looking back at a great, news-filled year in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

At the top of the list of achievements has to be the decision of voters to ensure the Texas Rangers would remain in Arlington for at least another 35 years and probably well beyond. The results confirmed the legacy of the city's residents, known for their positive can-do spirit that has made Arlington a unique and special place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 10 hr Leanaxxx26 64
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) 14 hr texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Thu Ndrtkr 3
News Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07) Dec 19 Joslin 24
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Dec 19 Doris 45
News Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08) Dec 19 ebutler11 472
Blue and orange Dec 17 Spoiled 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC