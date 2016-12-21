Looking back at a great, news-filled year in Arlington
At the top of the list of achievements has to be the decision of voters to ensure the Texas Rangers would remain in Arlington for at least another 35 years and probably well beyond. The results confirmed the legacy of the city's residents, known for their positive can-do spirit that has made Arlington a unique and special place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Leanaxxx26
|64
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|14 hr
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|Doris
|45
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Blue and orange
|Dec 17
|Spoiled
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC