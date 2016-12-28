I-30 shut down after construction crane tips over, knocking down power lines onto highway
Interstate 30 was shut down Wednesday after a construction crane tipped over and knocked down power lines onto the highway. Arlington police said on Twitter that all eastbound lanes are closed at Cooper Street and all westbound lanes are closed at Six Flags Drive.
