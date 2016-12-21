Golden Boy Prez Hopes Canelo-Chavez Gets Done, GGG is Next

Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez spoke to BoxingScene.com about the ongoing negotiations to finalize a deal for an all-Mexican pay-per-view showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for the lucrative Cinco De Mayo weekend date of May 6. "We're in talks, both sides are willing to make the fight," Gomez said, while at the Fantasy Springs Event Center where Golden Boy staged a card that was televised by HBO Latino. "We're very hopeful it can get done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.