Fatal head-on collision kills 28-year-old motorist in Arlington
Police responded to the crash in the 1200 block of Turner Warnell Road around 9:16 a.m. on Saturday . Investigators believe that the driver of a passenger car travelling westbound on Turner Warnell lost control and crossed over into oncoming traffic for some unknown reason, according to a news release from Arlington police.
Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
