Downed power lines shut down all I-30 westbound lanes in Arlington
A construction crane was working at the Extended Stay America Six Flags around 11:20 a.m. at the 2400 block of east I-30 when it tipped over it caused power lines to fall across all lanes of I-30 near Ballpark Way, police said. Both directions of I-30 were shut down for almost an hour before the eastbound lanes were reopened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Leanaxxx26
|64
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|Doris
|45
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Blue and orange
|Dec 17
|Spoiled
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC