Downed power lines shut down all I-30 westbound lanes in Arlington

A construction crane was working at the Extended Stay America Six Flags around 11:20 a.m. at the 2400 block of east I-30 when it tipped over it caused power lines to fall across all lanes of I-30 near Ballpark Way, police said. Both directions of I-30 were shut down for almost an hour before the eastbound lanes were reopened.

