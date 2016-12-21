Crime 27 mins ago 9:50 a.m.Reward being offered in Arlington woman's murder
Police say April Vancleave was trying to "complete an online exchange" on Dec. 15 so she could have money for Christmas. She agreed to meet her buyer near the Target store on South Cooper Street, but they never showed up.
