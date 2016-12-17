Crash with SUV kills man who lost con...

Crash with SUV kills man who lost control on wet road in South Arlington

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A driver was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his car and crossed into oncoming traffic in South Arlington. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was driving west on Turner Warnell Road about 9:15 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lanes just west of Summit High School.

