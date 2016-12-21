Cooking big isna t a challenge for new Hurst Conference Center chef
Siegfried "Siggi" Schafner, who began his career as a chef in the early 1970s, doesn't know the meaning of slowing down. Schafner, 63, is bringing his internationally known culinary talents to the Hurst Conference Center, where he just started his new job as the executive chef last week.
