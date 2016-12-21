Closed Bardin Road bridge over Texas ...

Closed Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 set for repairs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A half-million dollars' worth of repairs to the fire-damaged Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 in southeast Arlington could begin in January, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The bridge has been closed since early November, when a trailer load of propane tanks caught fire under the bridge and caused severe damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Sun xoemilygeee 65
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
News Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07) Dec 19 Joslin 24
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Dec 19 Doris 45
News Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08) Dec 19 ebutler11 472
Blue and orange Dec 17 Spoiled 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC