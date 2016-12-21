Closed Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 set for repairs
A half-million dollars' worth of repairs to the fire-damaged Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 in southeast Arlington could begin in January, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The bridge has been closed since early November, when a trailer load of propane tanks caught fire under the bridge and caused severe damage.
