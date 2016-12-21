Can you tell which gun is real? Report reveals 86 people who were killed by police across the US in the last 2 years were carrying air guns, toys or replicas Of the 86 who were carrying fake guns, 53 people had BB or pellet guns, 16 were carrying Airsoft guns, and 13 wielded replicas Two were found with toys, one had a starter pistol and another person was carrying a lighter shaped like a gun Some police officers and gun industry experts have noticed an uptick in replicas or Airsoft guns, which are cheaper and more accessible than real firearms One police officer said there's 'no training in the world that we know of where an officer can readily distinguish a real gun from a fake gun' Eight-six people who were shot dead by police in the last two years were carrying air guns, toys, or realistic replicas, according to the Washington Post .

