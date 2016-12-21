5 rescued from stolen car that crashed fleeing from Arlington police
Several people were hospitalized when the stolen car they were in crashed trying to evade police, according to the Arlington Police Department. Police officers saw a car that was reported stolen about 1 a.m. Sunday at East Arkansas Lane and South Collins Street and tried to pull it over, according to Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta.
