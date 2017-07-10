Two key Republican House members support income tax increase

Two key Republicans in the Illinois House say they will continue supporting an income-tax increase over their governor's veto. Rep. David Harris of Arlington Heights and Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva were among 15 Republicans who bucked Gov. Bruce Rauner and helped provide a veto-proof majority for a 32 percent income tax increase designed to dig Illinois out of the nation's longest budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.