Two key Republican House members support income tax increase
Two key Republicans in the Illinois House say they will continue supporting an income-tax increase over their governor's veto. Rep. David Harris of Arlington Heights and Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva were among 15 Republicans who bucked Gov. Bruce Rauner and helped provide a veto-proof majority for a 32 percent income tax increase designed to dig Illinois out of the nation's longest budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep David Harris is an admitted idiot.
|Sun
|Voter
|2
|Barb Coley
|Jul 9
|Concerned citizen
|6
|Kayla korves
|Jul 9
|Concerned citizen
|7
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jul 6
|Delson
|97
|Review: Prime Motors Inc (Nov '08)
|Jul 4
|amy slaton
|11
|looking for father (Aug '12)
|Jul 2
|Dst1913
|4
|Philip Stahl Is A Idiots
|Jul 2
|Real Fire Fighter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC