Top 15 acts announced in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

Tuesday Jul 4

The acts will return to the stage of Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 16. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org . After that show, the judges will secretly rank the performances and online voting will give one act a guaranteed spot in the Top 10. The final winner and a Fan Favorite will be announced after the finalists perform a free concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Taste of Arlington Heights.

