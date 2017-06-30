Chicago-area mom pleads not guilty to...

Chicago-area mom pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Daily Herald reports that 38-year-old Tracy F. Johnson of Hoffman Estates faces two felony counts of attempted murder. She entered the plea Thursday and is held at the Cook County jail on $2 million bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Prime Motors Inc (Nov '08) Tue amy slaton 11
looking for father (Aug '12) Jul 2 Dst1913 4
Philip Stahl Is A Idiots Jul 2 Real Fire Fighter 1
George Street "Wife" Jun 29 Louis 2
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 29 LAVON AFFAIR 3
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 28 Rep Denny Hasturd 3
Kayla korves Jun 28 Some1thatknows 6
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC