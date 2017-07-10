Arlington Heights resident who fell on sidewalk gets $210,000 settlement
Arlington Heights officials have settled a case for $210,000 with a resident who tripped and fell on a sidewalk. Roberta Hetrick filed suit against the village in June 2015 after falling on Thurston Place, in a residential neighborhood south of Lake-Cook Road and west of Arlington Heights Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep David Harris is an admitted idiot.
|Sun
|Voter
|2
|Barb Coley
|Jul 9
|Concerned citizen
|6
|Kayla korves
|Jul 9
|Concerned citizen
|7
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jul 6
|Delson
|97
|Review: Prime Motors Inc (Nov '08)
|Jul 4
|amy slaton
|11
|looking for father (Aug '12)
|Jul 2
|Dst1913
|4
|Philip Stahl Is A Idiots
|Jul 2
|Real Fire Fighter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC