Why is suburb-to-suburb commuting by public transit so impossible?
All that's needed is to jump on a Metra in Downers Grove, switch to a CTA train in Chicago, and grab a Pace bus to the Arlington Heights newsroom. Heading home, it's a simple matter of walking to board a Pace bus, making a few transfers and -- voilà! -- back in DG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Mon
|Judy
|1
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 9
|Bob B
|2
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 8
|No doubt
|1
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|question master13
|1,218
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC