Why is suburb-to-suburb commuting by ...

Why is suburb-to-suburb commuting by public transit so impossible?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

All that's needed is to jump on a Metra in Downers Grove, switch to a CTA train in Chicago, and grab a Pace bus to the Arlington Heights newsroom. Heading home, it's a simple matter of walking to board a Pace bus, making a few transfers and -- voilà! -- back in DG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion Mon Judy 1
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 9 Elk Grove resident 1
News Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r... Jun 9 I Bet 5
Barb Coley Jun 9 Bob B 2
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 8 No doubt 1
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Jun 6 question master13 1,218
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County was issued at June 14 at 3:34PM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC