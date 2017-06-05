Wendy's, Taco Bell proposed for vacant Arlington Heights corner
A Wendy's with a drive-through is proposed for a portion of the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights. A Taco Bell with a drive-through is proposed for a portion of the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights.
