Waukegan man pleads guilty to fatally shooting girlfriend
A 25-year-old man from Waukegan has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2015 while her daughter watched. Roberto C. Romero entered the plea to first-degree murder on Monday.
