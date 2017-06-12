Waukegan man pleads guilty to fatally...

Waukegan man pleads guilty to fatally shooting girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A 25-year-old man from Waukegan has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2015 while her daughter watched. Roberto C. Romero entered the plea to first-degree murder on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion 21 hr Judy 1
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 9 Elk Grove resident 1
News Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r... Jun 9 I Bet 5
Barb Coley Jun 9 Bob B 2
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 8 No doubt 1
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Jun 6 question master13 1,218
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Cook County was issued at June 13 at 12:00AM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC