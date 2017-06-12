Study shows pharmacists knew more abo...

Study shows pharmacists knew more about penicillin allergy than MDs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EurekAlert!

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL - If you have gone through life avoiding certain antibiotics because you think you're allergic to penicillin, you'd probably want to know if you're not actually allergic. A new study shows many physicians who treat patients with "penicillin allergy" listed in their charts may not fully understand important facts about penicillin allergy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion Jun 12 Judy 1
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 9 Elk Grove resident 1
News Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r... Jun 9 I Bet 5
Barb Coley Jun 9 Bob B 2
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 8 No doubt 1
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Jun 6 question master13 1,218
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC