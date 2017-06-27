Social service groups warn of dire ou...

Social service groups warn of dire outcomes without budget

Organizations that provide social services in Illinois are warning of dire consequences if state legislators don't come up with a budget this week. Chicago-based Family Focus, which works with small children and their families, says it'll lay off 100 employees, or about 70 percent of its staff.

