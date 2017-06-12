Shakou restaurant opening in Arlington Heights this weekend
Shakou Arlington Heights, the fifth suburban location of the high-end restaurant chain, will feature sushi, maki and other Asian cuisine. Shakou Arlington Heights, which bills itself as "high-end, urban-style" Asian restaurant, plans to open this weekend at 70 N. Vail Ave. in the village's downtown.
