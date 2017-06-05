Retiring Arlington Heights crossing g...

Retiring Arlington Heights crossing guard 'like a second mom'

Friday marked the last day of school for many children in the suburbs -- and for an Arlington Heights crossing guard who's seen many of those kids grow up. Lois Wardecki retired Friday after 17 years of manning the corner of Oakton Street and Belmont Avenue in Arlington Heights.

