Report: Person chases another with ch...

Report: Person chases another with chainsaw in Arlington Heights

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

One person reportedly chased another with a chainsaw in Arlington Heights after a report of a vehicle crash on the 500 block of West Golf Road on Monday afternoon, according to the Arlington Cardinal . A representative of the Arlington Heights Police Department said all officials who could speak about the report were at the scene, but that there was nothing inaccurate about the media report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09) Jun 15 The town board me... 2
Kayla korves Jun 15 Someone who knows 5
Barb Coley Jun 15 Barb Coley 5
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion Jun 12 Judy 1
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 9 Elk Grove resident 1
News Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r... Jun 9 I Bet 5
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 8 No doubt 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC