Report: Person chases another with chainsaw in Arlington Heights
One person reportedly chased another with a chainsaw in Arlington Heights after a report of a vehicle crash on the 500 block of West Golf Road on Monday afternoon, according to the Arlington Cardinal . A representative of the Arlington Heights Police Department said all officials who could speak about the report were at the scene, but that there was nothing inaccurate about the media report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 8
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC