Prosecutors want judge to allow Gliniewicz emails, texts
Prosecutors in northern Illinois are asking a judge to reconsider a key ruling regarding the upcoming trial of the wife of a former Fox Lake Police lieutenant who killed himself. The Daily Herald reports Lake County prosecutors want the judge to allow them to present text and emails between Charles Gliniewicz and his widow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|11 hr
|Keyanna
|2
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|15 hr
|No doubt
|1
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|question master13
|1,218
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC