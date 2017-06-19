Police: Victim in Arlington Heights chain saw attack suffered major cut
A 39-year-old suburban man remained hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a major cut in a chain saw attack a day before in Arlington Heights, police said. The attacker, a 28-year-old man who knew the victim, remains in custody, Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Mon
|Harry
|2
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC