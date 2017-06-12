Police say Chicago area home standoff ends with 4 in custody
The Daily Herald reports the suspects are two men and two women, all in their 20s. The men are being hospitalized for cuts they sustained to their hands that police believe they suffered while breaking windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 8
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC