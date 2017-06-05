Police: Man who struck bus in Des Plaines had 16 prior DUIs
A 51-year-old man with a total of 16 DUI convictions was ordered held on $400,000 bail Thursday after authorities say he struck a party bus in Des Plaines and fled the scene. Christopher Clingingsmith was charged with aggravated DUI and hit-and-run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|6 hr
|Keyanna
|2
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|10 hr
|No doubt
|1
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|question master13
|1,218
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC