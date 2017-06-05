Police: Man who struck bus in Des Pla...

Police: Man who struck bus in Des Plaines had 16 prior DUIs

9 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 51-year-old man with a total of 16 DUI convictions was ordered held on $400,000 bail Thursday after authorities say he struck a party bus in Des Plaines and fled the scene. Christopher Clingingsmith was charged with aggravated DUI and hit-and-run.

