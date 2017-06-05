Old school in Arlington Heights makes...

Old school in Arlington Heights makes way for St. James expansion

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Daily Herald

St. James Parish's original school building on the east side of Arlington Heights Road will be demolished, under plans that also include adding parking and expanding the church. All St. James students have attended classes in a building across the street for more than a decade.

