Observation deck planned for massive Chicago-area quarry

A massive hole in the ground in suburban Chicago is being fitted with facilities normally associated with the Grand Canyon. The hole is the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility and an observation deck is being built to give curiosity seekers a clearer, safer way to view it.

