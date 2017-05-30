No serious injuries in Arlington Heig...

No serious injuries in Arlington Heights rollover

Friday Read more: Daily Herald

A two-vehicle collision at Chestnut and George Street in Arlington Heights Friday morning caused an SUV to flip over but resulted in no serious injuries, according to police. A witness said a mother and her children inside the SUV were taken to the hospital.

