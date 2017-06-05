Mount Prospect residents deliver to help Stamp Out Hunger
On Saturday, May 13, Mount Prospect residents supported the annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in record numbers, delivering 27,000 pounds -- more than triple the 6,300 pounds collected in 2016 -- of nonperishable food donations to benefit Northwest Compass Food Connection. The NALC Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive, where letter carriers collect food donations left near mailboxes and deliver them to local food banks, is the nation's largest one-day food drive.
