Metropolis Performing Arts Centre goes retro with upcoming season

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre goes retro during its 2017-2018 season with revivals of a 1960s French farce and a salute to 1960s female singers paired with a fairy tale musical and a coming-of-age tuner. The season begins with a revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" , in which Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters -- including Cinderella, Jack, Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel -- experience what happens when their "happily ever after" is not so happy.

