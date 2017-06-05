Metropolis Performing Arts Centre goes retro with upcoming season
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre goes retro during its 2017-2018 season with revivals of a 1960s French farce and a salute to 1960s female singers paired with a fairy tale musical and a coming-of-age tuner. The season begins with a revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" , in which Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters -- including Cinderella, Jack, Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel -- experience what happens when their "happily ever after" is not so happy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|Barb Coley
|Jun 1
|Just wondering
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC