Metropolis chair repairs too costly, ...

Metropolis chair repairs too costly, trustee says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Attendance at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre shows is so good, officials say, that the theater's chairs are getting a real workout. And while the original 309 seats are now 17 years old and in need of repair, the cost to do so is higher than expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Thu NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Thu NMar 1
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Wed Delson 95
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 19 Harry 2
Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09) Jun 15 The town board me... 2
Kayla korves Jun 15 Someone who knows 5
Barb Coley Jun 15 Barb Coley 5
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC