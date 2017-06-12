Metropolis announces upcoming Artists Lounge series
Donica Lynn, seen here in Drury Lane Theatre's "Smokey Joe's Cafe," is among the theater artists headlining Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's Artists Lounge series. Heidi Kettenring, who earned a Jeff Award for her performance in Marriott Theatre's "The King and I," performs as part of the Artists Lounge Series at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.
