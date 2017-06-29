LifeSource to make $1 donation to Sup...

LifeSource to make $1 donation to Support Our Troops for every donor

Between June 30-July 9, all donors who visit any one of 17 LifeSource Community Donor Centers or blood drive will receive a limited-edition patriotic T-shirt. Additionally, LifeSource will make a $1 donation per donor to Operation Support Our Troops, a Naperville-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting the well-being of American troops and veterans.

