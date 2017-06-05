Lester: Wheaton Cold War bunker to be razed this month
As U.S. relations with Russia are once again front-page news, DuPage County officials tell me they're preparing to demolish a Wheaton Cold War bunker in the coming days. John Nebl of the DuPage County Office of Homeland Security points out a security briefings room of a Cold War bunker that was the first A-bomb-proof command and control center in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Fri
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 9
|Bob B
|2
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 8
|No doubt
|1
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|question master13
|1,218
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC