Lester: Wheaton Cold War bunker to be razed this month

As U.S. relations with Russia are once again front-page news, DuPage County officials tell me they're preparing to demolish a Wheaton Cold War bunker in the coming days. John Nebl of the DuPage County Office of Homeland Security points out a security briefings room of a Cold War bunker that was the first A-bomb-proof command and control center in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.