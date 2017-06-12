Lester: Senators accuse Arlington Heights group of spreading faulty info
U.S. Senator Everett Dirksen, center, and other state officials test out the Wheaton Cold War bunker after its 1958 dedication. Four Democratic U.S. senators are taking aim at the Arlington Heights-based Heartland Institute, which sent more than 200,000 teachers across the country a book and CD criticizing the conclusion that humans are causing climate change.
