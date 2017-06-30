Leprechaun, clown band among suburban July 4 parade fixturesA clown...

Leprechaun, clown band among suburban...

The clown rock band Chuck-A-Roo & The Fabulous Memories have been staples at the Arlington Heights and Glen Ellyn Fourth of July parades for more than 20 years and are regulars at many others. The marching electric guitar band, by Hix Brothers Music in Aurora, is one of the popular acts in Aurora, Batavia and Geneva.

