In letter, Wheeling officials threaten resident with legal action
Wheeling officials have slammed a resident in a letter to media, neighboring communities and state lawmakers in an effort to fight her allegations against village officials. Deborah Wilson, who often attends village board meetings and speaks during the public comment period, has leveled a barrage of criticisms against the village since last year.
