Images: Hersey High School graduation

Jamie Wiener of Arlington Heights along with Katie Lundgren of Prospect Heights and Hailey Bowes of Arlington Heights stand in front of the Hersey School sign one last time as they prepare themselves for the forty-eighth commencement on Sunday. Joel Park of Arlington Heights gives a big celebratory thumbs-up as he prepares for the forty-eighth commencement at Hersey High School on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.