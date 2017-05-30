Images: Hersey High School graduation
Jamie Wiener of Arlington Heights along with Katie Lundgren of Prospect Heights and Hailey Bowes of Arlington Heights stand in front of the Hersey School sign one last time as they prepare themselves for the forty-eighth commencement on Sunday. Joel Park of Arlington Heights gives a big celebratory thumbs-up as he prepares for the forty-eighth commencement at Hersey High School on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|Barb Coley
|Jun 1
|Just wondering
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC