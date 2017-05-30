How IMSA helped alums ultimately lead...

How IMSA helped alums ultimately lead YouTube, PayPal, Yelp, more

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Until they set foot on campus, many of the Illinois Math and Science Academy 's most acclaimed alumni say they felt not only unchallenged academically but isolated from other teens as they holed up at home, playing with computers and studying manuals. But leaders including co-founders of YouTube, PayPal and Yelp say their time at the public boarding school in Aurora, consistently ranked as one of the country's top institutions for math and science, did more than prepare them for college and graduate school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
New recipe is SWEEPING the nation Jun 1 if ya sell 1
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Jun 1 AlwaysRight 27
News Fingers point over continued Chicago population... Jun 1 Toomey Butler 1
Barb Coley Jun 1 Just wondering 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cook County was issued at June 05 at 3:07PM CDT

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC