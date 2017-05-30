How IMSA helped alums ultimately lead YouTube, PayPal, Yelp, more
Until they set foot on campus, many of the Illinois Math and Science Academy 's most acclaimed alumni say they felt not only unchallenged academically but isolated from other teens as they holed up at home, playing with computers and studying manuals. But leaders including co-founders of YouTube, PayPal and Yelp say their time at the public boarding school in Aurora, consistently ranked as one of the country's top institutions for math and science, did more than prepare them for college and graduate school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|Barb Coley
|Jun 1
|Just wondering
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC