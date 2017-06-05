'HAIR!' reunites actors, director with Buffalo Grove roots

Sharing a common bond in Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's production of "HAIR!" are Leah Davis, Abby Vombrack and Alex Levy, all residents of Buffalo Grove. At the heart of "HAIR!", the iconic, 1960s counterculture-era rock musical currently being staged at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, in Arlington Heights, is the story of a tribe of hippies, united by a philosophy of peace, love and understanding during a tumultuous time in American history.

