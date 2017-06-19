Forearm severed in chain saw attack; judge calls it 'scene out of a...

An Arlington Heights man who authorities say attacked the boyfriend of his estranged wife with a chain saw was ordered held on $2.5 million bail Wednesday. Jose A. Jaimes-Jiminez, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the Monday attack, which severed the 39-year-old victim's forearm, after what Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo characterized as "a scene out of a horror movie."

