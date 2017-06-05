Fired gay music director loses suit a...

Fired gay music director loses suit against Catholic church

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Archdiocese of Chicago in a lawsuit brought by a gay music director who was fired after announcing his same-sex marriage engagement. The Daily Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras granted a motion for summary judgment in the case sought by the archdiocese and Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) 18 hr question master13 1,218
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
New recipe is SWEEPING the nation Jun 1 if ya sell 1
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Jun 1 AlwaysRight 27
News Fingers point over continued Chicago population... Jun 1 Toomey Butler 1
Barb Coley Jun 1 Just wondering 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC