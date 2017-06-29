Festivals ready to launch in Arlington Heights and elsewhere
The Fourth of July marks the apex of the summer festival season for the Northwest suburbs, and on Thursday workers were setting the stage for the holiday weekend's big events. The first of six major festivals to open is Barrington Fourth of July Fest, which launches at 11 a.m. Friday in the Lions Brat tent at the north Metra commuter lot.
