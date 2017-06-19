Editorial: Public transit hope on the horizon - for some
Workers are building a pedestrian overpass at Barrington Road and I-90 where a Pace park-and-ride lot will accommodate express buses. Thursday was Dump the Pump Day across the country, a day in which the American Public Transportation Association and public transportation systems encourage people to leave their car keys at home and take a train or bus to work to save money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Delson
|95
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 19
|Harry
|2
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC