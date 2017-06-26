Eagle Scout candidate to hold Freedom Food Drive
Eagle Scout candidate Spencer Burkhalter from St. James Boy Scout Troop 166 is looking to stock the Wheeling Township Food Pantry over the Fourth of July weekend. Burkhalter, an active member of his troop and a Hersey student who is a member of the cross-country, swim and volleyball teams, decided to focus his Eagle Scout Project on what he sees as a food pantry drought during the summer months.
