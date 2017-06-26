Eagle Scout candidate to hold Freedom...

Eagle Scout candidate to hold Freedom Food Drive

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Daily Herald

Eagle Scout candidate Spencer Burkhalter from St. James Boy Scout Troop 166 is looking to stock the Wheeling Township Food Pantry over the Fourth of July weekend. Burkhalter, an active member of his troop and a Hersey student who is a member of the cross-country, swim and volleyball teams, decided to focus his Eagle Scout Project on what he sees as a food pantry drought during the summer months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Jun 21 Delson 95
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 19 Harry 2
Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09) Jun 15 The town board me... 2
Kayla korves Jun 15 Someone who knows 5
Barb Coley Jun 15 Barb Coley 5
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,518 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC